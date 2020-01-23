Pfizer introduces 3 oncology biosimilars

Pfizer introduced three biosimilar cancer drugs, all of which are significantly cheaper than the original versions.

Zirabev is Pfizer's biosimilar of Genentech's Avastin, which is used to treat cancers including metastatic colorectal cancer, lung cancer, cervical cancer and renal cell carcinoma. Zirabev is 23 percent cheaper than Avastin.

Ruxience is Pfizer's biosimilar of Roche's Rituxan, used to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and some types of leukemia. It is 24 percent cheaper than Rituxan.

Trazimara is Pfizer's biosimilar of Roche's Herceptin, used to treat certain types of breast cancer. It is 22 percent cheaper than Herceptin.

Zirabev came to the U.S. market Dec. 31, Ruxience came to market Jan. 23, and Trazimera will come out Feb. 15.

