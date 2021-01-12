Pfizer has enough COVID-19 vaccine for Trump's expanded plan, CEO says

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, told CNBC Jan. 12 that the drugmaker has enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines to support the Trump administration's decision to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone age 65 and older.

A concern about increasing eligibility had been inadequate vaccine supply, but Dr. Bourla said inadequate supply isn't what is holding back vaccine administration in the U.S., CNBC reported.

"We have much more than they can use right now, so I think the main bottleneck right now is to make sure we ramp up our prioritization so we can administer more vaccines," he said.

He told CNBC that Pfizer's partner, BioNTech, has hiked its vaccine manufacturing target for 2021 up to 2 billion doses, from its previous estimate of 1.3 billion.



