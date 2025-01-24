PBMs hit with $10 million verdict in antitrust case

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation won a legal battle against pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics LLC in an arbitration ruling on Jan. 17.

Arbitrator Stuart Widman found that Prime violated federal and state antitrust laws by engaging in price-fixing agreements with Express Scripts, another major PBM, according to a Jan. 23 news release from the foundation.

The ruling awarded AHF $10,309,707 in treble damages and granted injunctive relief, permanently blocking Prime from continuing the price-fixing collaboration with Express Scripts regarding reimbursements for drugs and services provided by AHF.

Prime, which administers pharmacy benefits for around 38 million people, in April 2020 was found to have aligned its reimbursement rates with Express Scripts, the release said.