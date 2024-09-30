Patients sue over alleged stomach paralysis linked to Ozempic, Mounjaro

Dana Filmore, a grandmother from Columbus, Ohio, is among thousands of plaintiffs filing a federal lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, alleging Ozempic and Mounjaro caused gastroparesis, USA Today reported Sept. 27.

Gastroparesis, a condition characterized by stomach paralysis that severely impacts digestion, caused Filmore, who turned to the medication to control her blood sugar to have persistent nausea and bowel issues.

The lawsuit alleges that the drug manufacturers failed to adequately warn patients about the risks associated with the medications and central to the lawsuit were claims of gastroparesis, according to the USA Today report.

Regardless of the lawsuit's outcome, Fillmore told the news outlet that she wants others to reconsider taking the drug she believes upended her life.

The federal lawsuit is expected to go to trial in 2025.