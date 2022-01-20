Patients can now access prescription savings through their TV

LG televisions now offer a prescription savings card in their telehealth hubs.

Earlier this month, senior healthcare platform Independa equipped 2021 and 2022 LG televisions with a telehealth app and health education platform, according to a Jan. 20 news release.

Pharmacy benefit manager startup Capital Rx partnered with Independa to offer its discount prescription card in the hub. LG television owners who activate the telehealth app will see the prescription savings card within the "Healthy Offerings" section.

The card can reduce prescription costs by up to 90 percent, according to the release. It is accepted at more than 65,000 pharmacies, including Walgreens, Walmart, Costco and Kroger.