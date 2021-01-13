OptumRx opens North Carolina pharmacy center

OptumRx, the pharmacy benefit unit of UnitedHealth Group, has opened a new pharmacy fulfillment center in Charlotte, N.C., the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

The center is about 25,000 square feet and is on Shopton Road in southwest Charlotte. The company said it plans to serve 1 million customers in the mid-Atlantic region.

The center is OptumRx's fifth regional pharmacy, according to the Charlotte Business Journal. The others are located in New Jersey, Florida, Texas and Washington.

Zach Cenfetelli, PharmD, director of pharmacy operations at the new location, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the site focuses on home delivery for maintenance and specialty medications. The site employs 60 people but plans to hire more than 100.



