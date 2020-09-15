Only 8% of Americans have a great deal of trust in FDA, poll finds

Americans are apprehensive about placing their full trust in both the FDA and drugmakers, according to the latest findings from the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

As many Americans remain skeptical toward the race to release a COVID-19 vaccine, the poll examined how many respondents reported having a "great deal" and "fair amount" of trust in the pharmaceutical industry and the FDA.

Six percent of respondents reported having a great deal of trust in the pharmaceutical industry. Here are the results broken down by demographics:

Age 18-29: 6 percent





Age 30-49: 7 percent





Age 50-64: 6 percent





Age 65+: 6 percent





White: 5 percent





Black: 7 percent





Latinx: 11 percent





Rural: 4 percent





Suburban: 6 percent





Urban: 7 percent

Eight percent of respondents reported having a great deal of trust in the FDA. Here are the results broken down by demographics:

Age 18-29: 9 percent





Age 30-49: 8 percent





Age 50-64: 9 percent





Age 65+: 8 percent





White: 7 percent





Black: 9 percent





Latinx: 13 percent





Rural: 5 percent





Suburban: 8 percent





Urban: 11 percent

More articles on pharmacy:

Gilead expands oncology portfolio, acquires Immunomedics for $21B

8 considerations to take when preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

'We're not finished with remdesivir': Gilead CEO says trials underway for inhaled version, outpatient IV version

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.