Only 8% of Americans have a great deal of trust in FDA, poll finds
Americans are apprehensive about placing their full trust in both the FDA and drugmakers, according to the latest findings from the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.
As many Americans remain skeptical toward the race to release a COVID-19 vaccine, the poll examined how many respondents reported having a "great deal" and "fair amount" of trust in the pharmaceutical industry and the FDA.
Six percent of respondents reported having a great deal of trust in the pharmaceutical industry. Here are the results broken down by demographics:
- Age 18-29: 6 percent
- Age 30-49: 7 percent
- Age 50-64: 6 percent
- Age 65+: 6 percent
- White: 5 percent
- Black: 7 percent
- Latinx: 11 percent
- Rural: 4 percent
- Suburban: 6 percent
- Urban: 7 percent
Eight percent of respondents reported having a great deal of trust in the FDA. Here are the results broken down by demographics:
- Age 18-29: 9 percent
- Age 30-49: 8 percent
- Age 50-64: 9 percent
- Age 65+: 8 percent
- White: 7 percent
- Black: 9 percent
- Latinx: 13 percent
- Rural: 5 percent
- Suburban: 8 percent
- Urban: 11 percent
