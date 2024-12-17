Online GLP-1s driving eating disorders, experts say

The rise of telehealth services offering weight loss drugs like Ozempic has sparked concern among health professionals, with experts warning that these easy-to-access treatments are exacerbating eating disorders, Bloomberg reported Dec. 16.

A.J. Jasper, a 38-year- old social worker, became one of the latest victims of this trend, which has led to a dangerous surge in relapse rates among those with an eating disorder.

Mr. Japser, who had been in recovery from anorexia for two years, turned to telehealth after being enticed by the pervasive marketing of Ozempic and easy "quick fixes" for weight loss. Without any in-person consultation or follow up, he easily obtained a copycat version of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy within days of filling out an online form, where he reportedly lied about his height and weight to qualify for the medication, according to the Bloomberg report.

Within months, Mr. Jasper lost 30% of his body weight, landing him in the hospital with severe malnutrition and ultimately leading to a relapse in treatment for anorexia.

Experts warn that these weight loss drugs, which were not designed for people with lower BMIs or eating disorders, are putting vulnerable individuals at grave risk.

"We're going to be seeing more and more of this," Kimberly Dennis, CEO of SunCloud Health where Mr. Jasper received treatment, told the news outlet. The clinic has already seen several cases where patients relapse after using these drugs.

The telehealth industry, which has exploded into a $54 billion market, often bypasses essential checks. While some companies claim to use screening processes, eating disorder specialists note that many patients with conditions like anorexia are adept at lying on intake forms to obtain the drugs.

