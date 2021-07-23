Number of US COVID-19 vaccinations up 14% from last week

More than 2 million Americans received a COVID-19 vaccine this week, up 14% from last week, according to Cyrus Shahpar, MD, the White House's COVID-19 data director.

The number of daily vaccinations in the U.S. peaked April 13 at 3.4 million and has steadily declined since. The country is now averaging about 530,000 shots per day, according to The New York Times' data tracker.

The five states with the highest case rates — Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri and Nevada — are seeing a higher rate of people being newly vaccinated compared to the national average for the second week in a row.

"This is a very positive trend," Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said July 22. "People in these states are feeling the impact of being unvaccinated and responding with action."

Florida, Texas and Missouri accounted for 40 percent of new COVID-19 cases reported this week. Forty-eight percent of Florida's population was fully vaccinated as of July 22, along with 43 percent of Texas residents and 40 percent of Missouri's population, according to CDC data.