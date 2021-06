Novavax said June 14 its vaccine is 100 percent effective at protecting against moderate to severe COVID-19 and 90.4 percent effective overall.

The data came from a phase 3 trial that enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the U.S. and Mexico. Novavax said it recruited participants from the communities and demographic groups most affected by COVID-19.

Should the vaccine be cleared by the FDA, Novavax is ready to manufacture 150 million doses each month by the end of 2021.