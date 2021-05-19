No J&J COVID-19 shots available for states for 2nd straight week

States will not be able to order Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for the second week in a row as production problems continue to interrupt distribution of the single-dose shot, Politico reported May 19.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told Politico that White House officials again told governors on a weekly call May 18 that Johnson & Johnson shots wouldn't be immediately available to order. Officials told governors the same thing May 11.

The newly created federal pool of vaccine doses does still include some Johnson & Johnson shots, a source told Politico. The pool consists of shots left over from states that didn't order their full weekly allotment, and states that need more than their allotment can pull doses from the pool.

Supplies of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine could increase if the FDA authorizes the doses made at Emergent BioSolutions' plant, Politico reported. Emergent executives are currently testifying before Congress about the company's vaccine contracts and manufacturing failures after 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses made at an Emergent plant had to be thrown out after ingredients for it were mixed up with ingredients for AstraZeneca's vaccine.

The White House and HHS declined to comment to Politico on the existing Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply.

