New weight loss pill to be approved by early 2026: Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly expects its experimental weight loss pill, orforglipron, to receive approval as early as next year, CEO David Ricks told Bloomberg Jan. 13, according to a Wall Street Journal report. 

The company is preparing to release key late-stage trial data on the drug by mid-2025. The weight loss pill aims to compete with popular injectable treatments like Eli Lilly's own Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, which currently dominate the space. 

If approved, orforglipron would offer a pill alternative to the current injectables, making it easier for patients to use while also addressing manufacturing challenges. 

In mid-stage trials, the drug helped patients lose up to 14.7% of body weight, compared to just 2.3% for those who took a placebo.

