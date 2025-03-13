New stroke drug compares favorably to decades-old treatment: Study

A recently approved drug for acute ischemic stroke works as well as the treatment used in most U.S. hospitals and may offer advantages for some patients, according to a study led by a researcher from Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center.

The study, published March 12 in JAMA Network Open, compared the newly approved tenecteplase in a single quick injection to alteplase, the stroke treatment that has been used for decades and requires an hourlong infusion.

Researchers analyzed data from an American Heart Association registry, examining more than 79,000 stroke patients. Outcomes for those treated with tenecteplase were comparable to those who received alteplase, with potential benefits for patients who cannot undergo clot removal procedures, according to the study.

The FDA approved tenecteplase in early March as an alternative to alteplase due to emerging evidence of safety and effectiveness of the alternative through stroke centers publishing their experience through clinical trials.

Because tenecteplase is administered in a single, quick injection, this could speed up treatment and reduce delays in procedures such as endovascular thrombectomy, which removes blood clots.