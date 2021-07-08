New England Compounding Center founder resentenced for deadly meningitis outbreak

Barry Cadden, a former pharmacist and owner of the New England Compounding Center in Framingham, Mass., that was found responsible for a deadly meningitis outbreak in 2012, was resentenced to 14.5 years in prison July 7, according to CBS Boston.

Mr. Cadden was originally sentenced to nine years in prison on racketeering and fraud charges for his role in the outbreak, but his sentence was vacated by a court of appeals, which ordered a judge to reexamine whether changes in sentencing guidelines that call for stiffer punishments should apply to the case, CBS Boston reported.

The New England Compounding Center was found to be behind a deadly meningitis outbreak when it distributed steroids contaminated by mold. Nearly 800 people were infected with meningitis, and more than 100 people died.

Another former pharmacist at the facility, Glenn Chin, will be resentenced July 8, according to CBS Boston. He was originally sentenced to eight years, also on racketeering and fraud charges.

