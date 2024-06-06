New drug pricing dispute resolution rule to take effect: 7 other 340B hospital updates

Beginning June 18, a newly finalized rule from the Health Resources and Services Administration will take effect and change how the resolution of disputes within the 340B program is handled.

HRSA experts from the agency's Office of Pharmacy Affairs will oversee and handle disputes and claims related to overcharges for drugs, diversions of 340B drugs to ineligible patients, and duplicate discounts.

Unlike the previous rule, the new 340B drug pricing program's administrative dispute resolution process has no minimum claim threshold; aims to streamline procedural processes and remove cumbersome, high-cost legal representation; and allows for an additional review process if either party is unhappy with the resolution.

However, before engaging in the administrative dispute resolution process, both parties must have made good faith efforts to resolve the dispute on their own, according to the finalized rule.

The 340B drug pricing program has been in place since 1992 to allow qualifying hospitals and clinics that treat low-income and uninsured patients to purchase some drugs at a discounted rate of between 25% and 50%.

Enrollment in the 340B program has drastically increased in recent years, leading to more disputes between covered entities who need to obtain affordable medications for uninsured or underinsured patients and drugmakers who need to protect their profits and resources. The combination has created a perfect storm, sparking a need for HRSA to address and speed up its resolution process.

Here are seven other recent developments in 340B legislation that may affect hospitals, health systems and pharmacies: