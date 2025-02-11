NeighborHealth taps chief pharmacy officer

Sebastian Hamilton, PharmD, has been named vice president and chief pharmacy officer of Boston, Mass-based NeighborHealth.

In the role, Dr. Hamilton will lead NeighborHealth's growing pharmacy operations, including brick-and-mortar locations, specialty pharmacy services and the statewide delivery program. He will also implement other initiatives such as artificial intelligence to enhance clinic operational efficiencies.

Prior to joining NeighborHealth, Dr. Hamilton served as chief pharmacy officer of operations and community and ambulatory partnerships at Boston Medical Center, where he served a team of over 300 professionals.

He is also a former president and vice president of the Delaware State Board of Pharmacy and the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy, where he continues to help shape pharmacy policy and practices in the state.