Most drugmakers keep 2020 guidance the same despite rocky Q1
Most drugmakers kept their 2020 financial guidance the same despite a rocky first quarter, according to a report from S&P Global.
Johnson & Johnson was one of the notable exceptions, lowering its forecast for 2020 sales revenue, mostly due to the pandemic's effects on its device business.
Unlike medical devicemakers — many of which either suspended or withdrew their 2020 financial guidance due to a lack of elective surgeries — drugmakers have so far been minimally affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drugmakers with products that are mostly administered in hospitals saw bigger sales losses than those with products used outside hospitals, S&P global found. Drugmakers that sell pills instead of injections also fared better.
The top 15 drugmakers and the changes made to their 2020 sales revenue guidance:
- Johnson & Johnson — Lowered
- Roche — No change
- Pfizer — No change
- Novartis — No change
- Merck — Lowered
- Novo Nordisk — No change
- Eli Lilly — No change
- AstraZeneca — No change
- Bristol Myers Squibb — No change
- Amgen — No change
- AbbVie — No change
- Sanofi — No change
- GlaxoSmithKline — No change
- Gilead Sciences — No change
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals — Raised
