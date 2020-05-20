Most drugmakers keep 2020 guidance the same despite rocky Q1

Most drugmakers kept their 2020 financial guidance the same despite a rocky first quarter, according to a report from S&P Global.

Johnson & Johnson was one of the notable exceptions, lowering its forecast for 2020 sales revenue, mostly due to the pandemic's effects on its device business.

Unlike medical devicemakers — many of which either suspended or withdrew their 2020 financial guidance due to a lack of elective surgeries — drugmakers have so far been minimally affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drugmakers with products that are mostly administered in hospitals saw bigger sales losses than those with products used outside hospitals, S&P global found. Drugmakers that sell pills instead of injections also fared better.

The top 15 drugmakers and the changes made to their 2020 sales revenue guidance:

Johnson & Johnson — Lowered Roche — No change Pfizer — No change Novartis — No change Merck — Lowered Novo Nordisk — No change Eli Lilly — No change AstraZeneca — No change Bristol Myers Squibb — No change Amgen — No change AbbVie — No change Sanofi — No change GlaxoSmithKline — No change Gilead Sciences — No change Vertex Pharmaceuticals — Raised

More articles on pharmacy:

Trump inks deal to create the nation's first strategic stockpile of COVID-19 drugs

Gilead to donate 300,000 more remdesivir doses to US hospitals

Moncef Slaoui resigns from Moderna board, divests $10M in stock

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.