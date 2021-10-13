More than one-third of older Americans have received COVID-19 boosters

More than one-third of Americans ages 65 and older have received a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the White House said Oct. 13.

Seven million Americans will have been administered a booster by the end of Oct. 13, Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a news briefing. He said about 3 million of these Americans received their booster in the past week.

Eighty-four percent of Americans ages 65 and older have been inoculated against COVID-19 via at least original vaccination, according to CDC data updated Oct. 12.