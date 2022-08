Vaccine-maker Moderna appointed James Mock to become the Cambridge, Mass-based company's CFO starting Sept. 6.

The current CFO, David Meline, is retiring and will help with the transition, according to an Aug. 17 press release.

Before joining Moderna, Mr. Mock was CFO and senior vice president of life sciences company PerkinElmer since 2018, and he previously worked at General Electric Company for about two decades.