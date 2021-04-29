Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can be refrigerated for 3 months

Moderna said April 29 that new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine remains stable at refrigerated temperatures for three months.

The vaccine is approved to be stored in a refrigerator between 36 degrees and 46 degrees F for up to 30 days, and at 4 degrees F for up to seven months.

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is approved to be stored in refrigerated temperatures for only up to five days. Johnson & Johnson's can be stored in a refrigerator for up to three months.

If authorized by the FDA to store the vaccine in refrigerators for up to three months, that could "facilitate easier distribution to doctor’s offices and other smaller settings," Moderna said.

The drugmaker is also working on a new formulation of the vaccine that could extend its refrigerated shelf life even further.

Read Moderna's full news release here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.