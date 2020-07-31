Moderna's coronavirus vaccine research alleged target of Chinese hackers

Hackers from China reportedly attempted to steal some of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine data, according to Endpoints News.

An anonymous U.S. security official told Reuters that the hackers targeted Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna, but didn't provide more details. The FBI and HHS have declined to comment on the matter, Endpoints News reported.

A U.S. Justice Department indictment alleges the hackers "conducted reconnaissance on the computer network of a Massachusetts biotech firm publicly known to be researching a potential COVID-19 vaccine."

The news comes a week after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department indicted two Chinese nationals, accusing them of plotting to steal intellectual property from U.S. companies.



Russia also has been accused of attempting to steal COVID-19 vaccine information in the U.S., Britain and Canada.

