Moderna files for FDA authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

Moderna said June 10 it has requested emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 12 to 17.

The drugmaker already filed for approval for the age group in Canada and Europe.

In a study of nearly 2,500 kids aged 12 to 17, the vaccine was 100 percent effective against COVID-19. Moderna said it was also 93 percent effective against mild disease 14 days after a single dose.

No significant safety concerns were discovered in the trial, and the most common side effect was injection site pain.

