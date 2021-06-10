Moderna files for FDA authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

Maia Anderson - Print  | 
Listen

Moderna said June 10 it has requested emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 12 to 17. 

The drugmaker already filed for approval for the age group in Canada and Europe. 

In a study of nearly 2,500 kids aged 12 to 17, the vaccine was 100 percent effective against COVID-19. Moderna said it was also 93 percent effective against mild disease 14 days after a single dose. 

No significant safety concerns were discovered in the trial, and the most common side effect was injection site pain.

Read Moderna's full news release here

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles