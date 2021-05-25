Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 100% effective in kids 12-17

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in children ages 12 to 17 in clinical trials, the drugmaker said May 25.

Moderna enrolled 3,732 kids ages 12 to 17 in its trial, and two-thirds received two doses of the vaccine. Fourteen days after both doses, the vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The shot was 93 percent effective against symptomatic disease 14 days after a single dose.

There were no significant safety concerns, and side effects were consistent with what has been seen in adults receiving the vaccine, including injection site pain, headache, fatigue and muscle pain.

Moderna plans to submit its clinical trial data to regulators in early June.

Read Moderna's full news release here.