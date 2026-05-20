Pharmacist pay by state, adjusted for cost of living

Minnesota continues to hold the top spot for pharmacist pay after cost-of-living adjustments, with mean adjusted hourly wages rising from $71.10 in 2024 to $74.74 in 2025, according to data published May 15 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

California again leads states on nominal pay, with pharmacists earning a mean annual salary of $162,340 — but a cost-of-living index of 142.3 pushes adjusted hourly wages to $54.85, well below the national picture. Hawaii remains the lowest for real-dollar pay: despite a nominal $73.67 per hour, a cost-of-living index of 185.0 cuts adjusted wages to $39.82 per hour.

Nationally, pharmacists earned a mean annual salary of approximately $140,180 in 2025. Colorado, excluded from last year’s analysis due to data quality concerns flagged by BLS, is included in this year’s data with a mean annual wage of $150,510.

Below are mean hourly and annual wages for pharmacists in 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to May 2025 salary data from BLS. Becker’s also calculated mean hourly wages, adjusted for each state’s cost of living, using 2026 cost-of-living index data from the World Population Review.

State Annual wage Hourly wage Cost of living index Pharmacist hourly mean wage, adjusted by cost of living Alabama $132,750 $63.82 88.6 $72.03 Alaska $161,220 $77.51 124.9 $62.06 Arizona $142,330 $68.43 110.7 $61.82 Arkansas $135,780 $65.28 89.6 $72.86 California $162,340 $78.05 142.3 $54.85 Colorado $150,510 $72.36 102.7 $70.46 Connecticut $139,150 $66.90 112.7 $59.36 Delaware $147,290 $70.81 101.9 $69.49 District of Columbia $144,970 $69.70 138.8 $50.22 Florida $130,190 $62.59 102.2 $61.24 Georgia $136,660 $65.70 92.5 $71.03 Hawaii $153,220 $73.67 185.0 $39.82 Idaho $139,410 $67.03 99.9 $67.10 Illinois $138,070 $66.38 94.7 $70.10 Indiana $140,030 $67.32 91.0 $73.98 Iowa $138,340 $66.51 89.7 $74.15 Kansas $136,170 $65.47 88.8 $73.73 Kentucky $136,480 $65.65 92.5 $70.97 Louisiana $130,490 $62.73 92.3 $67.96 Maine $138,430 $66.56 113.0 $58.90 Maryland $140,730 $67.66 115.4 $58.63 Massachusetts $138,660 $66.66 141.2 $47.21 Michigan $135,380 $65.09 90.1 $72.24 Minnesota $147,060 $70.70 94.6 $74.74 Mississippi $130,320 $62.66 87.3 $71.78 Missouri $137,030 $65.88 89.0 $74.02 Montana $137,160 $65.94 95.5 $69.05 Nebraska $136,260 $65.91 92.6 $71.18 Nevada $139,530 $67.08 100.2 $66.95 New Hampshire $140,720 $67.65 111.4 $60.73 New Jersey $141,350 $67.96 115.1 $59.04 New Mexico $143,050 $68.77 93.7 $73.39 New York $140,260 $67.43 125.1 $53.90 North Carolina $137,990 $66.34 97.8 $67.83 North Dakota $137,110 $65.92 91.4 $72.12 Ohio $132,420 $63.67 94.3 $67.52 Oklahoma $133,630 $64.25 86.0 $74.71 Oregon $159,230 $76.56 111.8 $68.48 Pennsylvania $138,740 $66.70 97.2 $68.62 Rhode Island $123,300 $59.28 110.6 $53.60 South Carolina $136,730 $65.74 94.7 $69.42 South Dakota $142,330 $68.43 91.9 $74.46 Tennessee $131,270 $63.11 90.3 $69.89 Texas $137,510 $66.11 92.1 $71.78 Utah $138,140 $66.41 102.2 $64.98 Vermont $140,780 $67.68 113.6 $59.58 Virginia $141,990 $68.27 100.8 $67.73 Washington $159,100 $76.49 114.1 $67.04 West Virginia $131,300 $63.12 88.3 $71.48 Wisconsin $146,010 $70.20 97.7 $71.85 Wyoming $139,830 $67.23 93.7 $71.75

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