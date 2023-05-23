Moderna buys biomanufacturing plant in Massachusetts; project expected to cost $322M

Moderna has purchased a new biomanufacturing facility in Marlborough, Mass., which will be designated for mRNA manufacturing. It is anticipated to open in September 2024, according to an April 28 report from the Worcester Business Journal.

Construction to build-out an additional 60,000 square feet onto the already 140,000-square-foot facility will begin in June 2024 and is projected to cost north of $322 million, the news outlet reported.

Once construction is complete, the facility will also include a manufacturing clean room, quality control lab space, a satellite warehouse and offices, the Business Journal reported.