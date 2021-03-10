Moderna, Baxter partner to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply

Moderna said March 8 that it has partnered with Baxter International to boost its supply of COVID-19 vaccines by 60 million to 90 million doses this year.

Under the agreement, Baxter's BioPharma Solutions unit will provide fill/finish services and supply packaging for 60 million to 90 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

"Baxter is honored to provide our deep expertise in vaccine manufacturing to help partners like Moderna bolster the supply of their vaccine," Marie Keeley, vice president of Baxter BioPharma Solutions, said in a news release.

The manufacturing of the vaccine will take place at Baxter's fill/finish facilities in Bloomington, Ind.

