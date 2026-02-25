Missouri hospital upgrades its pharmacy

Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System used a $2.3 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program to complete a remodel of its inpatient pharmacy and purchase clinical equipment.

The funds supported upgrades in diagnostic imaging, surgery and the emergency department, including new stretchers, surgical tools and a nuclear medicine camera for heart function studies, according to a Feb. 23 news release.

Lake Regional’s remodeled pharmacy includes a new clean room for sterile compounding of IV medications, such as chemotherapy. Additional features include a dedicated air handler, multiple filtration units, impervious surfaces and two additional IV hoods to improve safety and efficiency.

Leaders said the funded projects are essential for trauma, cancer and inpatient care.