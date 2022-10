Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System is closing two pharmacies in the Lake of Ozarks area, LakeExpo reported Oct. 27.

Both pharmacies closed permanently on Oct. 27. Services will be shifted to the system's remaining three pharmacies.

"Consolidating our pharmacy locations allows us to best use our resources to meet our patients' needs," Michael Dow, PharmD, director of Lake Regional ancillary services, told LakeExpo.