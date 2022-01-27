Michigan pursues Eli Lilly probe over insulin costs

Michigan is seeking court approval to investigate Eli Lilly over its insulin prices, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Jan. 26.

The state is requesting the probe under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. Michigan also filed a petition Jan. 25 asking a judge to reconsider two state Supreme Court rulings that limit the state from taking action on drug prices under the consumer protection law.

"The average out-of-pocket cost of a single vial of insulin is nearing $100," Ms. Nessel said in a news release. "No Michigander should have to face that kind of cost for life-saving medicine."

Eli Lilly is one of the three largest drugmakers that manufacture a majority of the nation's insulin.

View the full release here.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Eli Lilly for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.