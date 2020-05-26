Merck to develop 2 vaccines, license oral drug to combat COVID-19

Merck said May 26 it is developing two different COVID-19 vaccines and licensing an oral drug that may treat the virus, STAT reported.

Merck is buying Thermis, a company based in Vienna, Austria, that has been developing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine based on a measles vaccine. Thermis is finishing up preclinical tests on the vaccine, and human studies are set to begin in France in a matter of weeks, STAT reported.

Merck is also partnering with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, or IAVI, to develop a vaccine based on Merck's existing Ebola vaccine. That vaccine could enter human studies later this year, according to STAT.

The goal is to develop a single-dose vaccine for COVID-19, Roger Perlmutter, president of Merck Research Laboratories, told STAT.

Merck is also licensing an experimental drug from a company called Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The drug was developed at Atlanta-based Emory University and was shown to be effective against the coronavirus in lab cultures and in mice. Phase 2 studies on the drug are set to begin this week, according to STAT.



Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

AstraZeneca gets $1B from US to produce COVID-19 vaccine

Generic drugmaker Akorn files for bankruptcy

7 things to know about startup drugmaker Phlow

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.