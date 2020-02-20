Mayo Clinic unveils inpatient pharmacy

Mayo Clinic Health System unveiled a new 2,300-square-foot pharmacy in its Albert Lea, Minn., hospital Feb. 19, the Albert Lea Tribune reported.

The pharmacy will focus on chemotherapy and infusion therapy drugs and will serve patients in the Cancer Center, emergency room and psychiatric services unit.

Kris Johnson, chairwoman of administration at the Albert Lea hospital, told the Tribune that the new pharmacy will allow pharmaceutical staff to work more efficiently to serve patients and will allow for future growth of the Cancer Center.

The pharmacy, which cost just under a million dollars to build, has a second hood to quickly compound chemotherapy drugs for patients and a negative pressure room that gives the pharmacy more space to store chemotherapy and other lifesaving drugs, the Tribune reported.

