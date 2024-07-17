Mark Cuban's company to import antibiotic in short supply

The FDA is allowing Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. to temporarily import a syphilis drug that has been in shortage for more than a year.

Penicillin G benzathine injection fell into low supply in April 2023, and since then, clinicians have been rationing the product. In January, the FDA issued a temporary authorization for French drugmaker Laboratoires Delbert to import penicillin G benzathine.

On July 17, the FDA updated its post on the drug's shortage. To address the scarcity, the agency cleared Cost Plus Drugs to import the medication from Laboratórios Atral.

The Portugal-based drug company will export two presentations of Lentocilin (benzathine benzylpenicillin tetrahydrate), according to FDA documents.

Cost Plus Drugs is selling this medication to healthcare businessed for less than $15, the company said in July 17 post on X.