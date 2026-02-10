Louisiana hospital taps pharmacy director

Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, La., has promoted Jassoni Martin, PharmD, to executive director of pharmacy and retail.

Dr. Martin will continue to oversee Lane Rx, Lane Pharmacy and retail operations. Her new role also includes leadership of endoscopy, infusion and Lane Regional’s cancer center, with the director of those departments reporting to her, according to a hospital news release.

She has more than 20 years of experience in pharmacy and retail and previously served as Lane Regional’s director of pharmacy and retail services for the past two years.