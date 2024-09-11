Liraglutide effective in reducing BMI in children: Study

In a phase 3 clinical trial, liraglutide was shown to reduce the body mass index in children ages 6 to 11 with obesity, according to a study published Sept. 10 in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Liraglutide, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, is the active ingredient used in two of the company's older drugs: Saxenda, a weight loss drug, and Victoza, used to treat diabetes.

In the 56-week study, 82 children with non-monogenic, nonsyndromic obesity were randomly assigned to receive either a once-daily dose of liraglutide or a placebo along with lifestyle interventions. The results showed that the children taking liraglutide saw a 5.6% decrease in BMI on average, whereas children receiving the placebo saw a 1.6% increase in BMI.

Roy Kim, MD, a pediatric endocrinologist at Cleveland Clinic, shared concerns with NBC News regarding the long-term safety of using weight loss drugs for children, especially its potential effects on growth, bone health and the pancreas.

The trial results have led Novo Nordisk to apply for FDA approval to expand liraglutide use in younger children, the report said.