Lawmakers extend telemedicine coverage expansion through March 31

In a move designed to provide continued access to remote healthcare services for millions of Medicare beneficiaries, lawmakers approved a three-month extension of expanded telemedicine coverage, set to last until March 31, The New York Times reported Jan. 6.

The extension is part of a broader effort to ensure that Medicare patients, including those dealing with chronic illnesses or mobility challenges can continue accessing healthcare remotely. The telehealth service allows patients to consult with doctors via video calls, phone consultations and other virtual means.

Kyle Zebley, senior vice president of public policy for the American Telemedicine Association, told the Times he remains hopeful the short-term renewal is just the beginning. "Telemedicine is so popular and bipartisan that I can't imagine it will lapse," he said.

While telemedicine use has dropped from pandemic highs, with only about 13% Medicare beneficiaries using virtual visits by the end of 2024, it still represents a significant portion of healthcare delivery.

Despite challenges around technology and concerns over cost, experts suggested that telemedicine's integration into Medicare services is likely to expand, the report said.