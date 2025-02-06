Kroger partners with Express Scripts to expand pharmacy services

Cincinnati-based Kroger Health has reached a new agreement with Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefit services arm of Evernorth, to provide access to prescription medications and health services at the Kroger Family of Pharmacies for Express Scripts Customers.

Under the new agreement, the Kroger Family of Pharmacies will resume serving customers in Express Scripts' Medicare Part D and Tricare/Department of Defense plans, according to a Feb. 5 Kroger news release.

This comes after Kroger ended its contract with Express Scripts in September of 2022, after months of unsuccessful negotiations over a new agreement. The dispute centers on what Kroger described as Express Scripts' "unsustainable" drug pricing model, whcih the grocery chain claimed would pass higher costs onto its clients and patients.

Additionally, Express Scripts' commercial and Medicaid clients can now include Kroger Family of Pharmacies in their networks. These plans together cover over 100 million people in the U.S., according to the release.