Kaiser, pharmacy workers reach agreement after strike

After hundreds of Kaiser Permanente pharmacy and imaging workers went on strike in late 2023, the health system reached an agreement with UFCW Local 555, a union spokesperson confirmed with Becker's May 20.

UFCW Local 555, which represents about 560 imaging technicians and 380 pharmacy employees at Kaiser, reached a tentative agreement March 12 and ratified a few weeks later, the spokesperson said.

The news comes months after imaging workers, pharmacy technicians, pharmacy clerks and pharmacy warehouse employees at the Oakland, Calif.-based health system began picketing in October. The union alleged that Kaiser engaged in unfair labor practices during negotiations about staffing levels, and wages for first-year employees and those working nights and weekends.

UFCW Local 555 asked for a 43% raise over the next four years, but Kaiser previously said the request was "frankly, not reasonable."

In response to the fortified contract, a spokesperson for the health system said, "Kaiser Permanente is pleased that UFCW 555-represented employees have voted to ratify a new, four-year labor contract," adding that the agreement "includes market-competitive pay across all job types, wage increases over the life of the four-year contract, retirement program improvements, and excellent health and wellness benefits."

The union spokesperson told Becker's the organization usually does not publicly share contract details but said members saw "significant wage increases upon ratification of the contract."