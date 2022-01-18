J&J, Merck and Novo invest in health data company

Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Novo Nordisk participated in a $150 million series E funding round for Verana Health, a digital health company that delivers data insights to drugmakers.

Verana Health will use the funds to expand its life sciences strategy across the drug life cycle and strengthen its database through partnerships with medical societies and other stakeholders, according to a Jan. 14 news release.

Verana will also enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities, focusing on how natural language processing can extract insights for unstructured EHR notes.