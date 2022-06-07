J&J, Emergent BioSolutions to end vaccine supply contract

Johnson & Johnson and Emergent BioSolutions pointed blame at each other June 6 for breaking agreements in a COVID-19 vaccine supply contract, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Emergent BioSolutions, filed three complaints to the Securities and Exchange Commission June 6, including the allegation that J&J didn't deliver "forecasts of the required quantity of product to be purchased" and didn't meet minimum requirements in the two-year agreement.

Emergent said a terminated contract will cost J&J $125 million to $420 million.

In response, J&J handed Emergent a "formal notice of termination" and said the filing "is false and misleading" the same day, according to the Wall Street Journal. J&J said Emergent failed "to supply the COVID-19 vaccine drug substance" after ingredients for about 400 million doses were contaminated in May.

