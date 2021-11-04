J&J COVID-19 vaccine was 73.6% effective in real-world study

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was 73.6 percent effective in preventing infection, according to a real-world study published Nov. 2 in JAMA Network Open.

The study analyzed patients from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic from Feb. 27 to July 22. It involved 8,889 patients who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and 88,898 unvaccinated patients.

Sixty of the vaccinated patients tested positive for COVID-19, while 2,236 of the unvaccinated patients tested positive. Infection data was determined by PCR tests.

The researchers concluded that the vaccine led to a 3.73-fold reduction in infections.