Injectable HIV drug is highly effective, but cost concerns advocates

Clinical trials for the injectable HIV prevention drug lenacapavir have yielded significant results, with the drug proving 89% more effective than daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis among gay, bisexual and transgender individuals, NBC News reported Sept. 13.

However, HIV advocates told the news outlet they are concerned about the drug's high cost and potential disparities that could exacerbate racial inequalities in HIV prevention.

Black and Latino gay and bisexual men, who face the highest HIV rates, have historically struggled with low adherence to daily oral prEP, such as Truvada and Descovy.

Despite lenacapavir's potential, the drug is priced at $3,450 per month, posing a potential barrier for patients. The drug's manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, is having discussions about pricing, but the cost of widespread domestic access with the medication remains uncertain, according to the report.