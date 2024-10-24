Independent pharmacies struggle as PBM payments favor chains: 4 things to know

Independent pharmacies are fighting to stay profitable as pharmacy benefit managers favor big chains, KFF Health News reported Oct. 24.
Here are four things to know:
- PBMs, the middlemen managing most U.S prescriptions, have faced scrutiny for allegedly inflating drug prices and reducing reimbursements for smaller pharmacies.
- This year, some Georgia pharmacists hoped state lawmakers would pass legislation that would level the playing field by increasing reimbursements for independent pharmacies. However, Gov. Brian Kemp vetoed the bill, citing a projected $45 million annual cost to the state, the report said.
- The disparities can be stark, with one Georgia pharmacy receiving $5.54 for a prescription of antidepressant bupropion while nearby chain pharmacies received almost $54 for the same drug.
- The Federal Trade Commission is suing major PBMs for anti-competitive practices, accusing them of driving up drug costs. Despite these efforts, many small pharmacies are closing, with nearly one independent pharmacy shutting down daily across the U.S., according to KFF Health News.