Incorrect prescriptions prompts physician warning: Check medication before leaving pharmacy

Amid pharmacy staff shortages fueled by pandemic-related demands such as testing and vaccinations, a Miami physician is warning patients to double check their medications are correct before leaving the pharmacy.

In a piece published Jan. 28 in The Miami Herald,, Leslie Baumann, MD, said her Miami-based dermatology practice has seen an increase in the number of prescriptions filled with the wrong medication.

"Like many other healthcare facilities, many pharmacies are understaffed right now due to high demands and healthcare worker shortages," the physician said. "While your pharmacists are working very hard, mistakes can and do happen."

To ensure patients are receiving the right medication, Dr. Baumann suggested people take the following steps:

1. Patients should ensure the bottle or package containing the medication has their name on it. They should double check this even if the correct name is on the outside bag the medication is placed in.

2. When refilling an existing prescription, Dr. Baumann urged patients to look at the pills to ensure they look the same as the ones they're used to taking. If they look different, patients should verify that it is the correct medication with their pharmacist.

3. Patients should also Google the name of the drug they're taking when filling a new prescription if they're unfamiliar with what it looks like.

Across the nation, some pharmacists have said increased workloads amid the pandemic have created patient safety concerns, causing them to leave their jobs.