EvaluatePharma, a data analytics firm focused on the pharmaceutical industry, released its annual World Preview report, in which it detailed how COVID-19 has affected product sales at the 15 largest drugmakers by revenue.

Since the start of the pandemic, analyst forecasts for 2020 product sales have dropped by $4.9 billion for the top 15 companies, EvaluatePharma found. Merck is expected to lose the most sales this year due to the pandemic, with a decrease of about $1.3 billion.

How the total 2020 sales forecasts changed between March and June for the top 15 pharma companies:

GlaxoSmithKline: +$650 million Eli Lilly: +$243 million Gilead Sciences: +$77 million Takeda: +$56 million Johnson & Johnson: -$7 million Bristol-Myers Squibb: -$119 million Amgen: -$285 million AstraZeneca: -$330 million Novartis: -$378 million AbbVie: -$512 million Sanofi: -$592 million Roche: -$619 million Bayer: -$675 million Pfizer: -$1.2 billion Merck: -$1.3 billion

