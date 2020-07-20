How COVID-19 has affected product sales at the top 15 pharma companies

EvaluatePharma, a data analytics firm focused on the pharmaceutical industry, released its annual World Preview report, in which it detailed how COVID-19 has affected product sales at the 15 largest drugmakers by revenue. 

Since the start of the pandemic, analyst forecasts for 2020 product sales have dropped by $4.9 billion for the top 15 companies, EvaluatePharma found. Merck is expected to lose the most sales this year due to the pandemic, with a decrease of about $1.3 billion. 

How the total 2020 sales forecasts changed between March and June for the top 15 pharma companies:

  1. GlaxoSmithKline: +$650 million
  2. Eli Lilly: +$243 million
  3. Gilead Sciences: +$77 million 
  4. Takeda: +$56 million 
  5. Johnson & Johnson: -$7 million 
  6. Bristol-Myers Squibb: -$119 million 
  7. Amgen: -$285 million
  8. AstraZeneca: -$330 million
  9. Novartis: -$378 million 
  10. AbbVie: -$512 million 
  11. Sanofi: -$592 million
  12. Roche: -$619 million 
  13. Bayer: -$675 million 
  14. Pfizer: -$1.2 billion
  15. Merck: -$1.3 billion

