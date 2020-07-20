How COVID-19 has affected product sales at the top 15 pharma companies
EvaluatePharma, a data analytics firm focused on the pharmaceutical industry, released its annual World Preview report, in which it detailed how COVID-19 has affected product sales at the 15 largest drugmakers by revenue.
Since the start of the pandemic, analyst forecasts for 2020 product sales have dropped by $4.9 billion for the top 15 companies, EvaluatePharma found. Merck is expected to lose the most sales this year due to the pandemic, with a decrease of about $1.3 billion.
How the total 2020 sales forecasts changed between March and June for the top 15 pharma companies:
- GlaxoSmithKline: +$650 million
- Eli Lilly: +$243 million
- Gilead Sciences: +$77 million
- Takeda: +$56 million
- Johnson & Johnson: -$7 million
- Bristol-Myers Squibb: -$119 million
- Amgen: -$285 million
- AstraZeneca: -$330 million
- Novartis: -$378 million
- AbbVie: -$512 million
- Sanofi: -$592 million
- Roche: -$619 million
- Bayer: -$675 million
- Pfizer: -$1.2 billion
- Merck: -$1.3 billion
