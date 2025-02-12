How 5 systems are improving pharmacy recruitment, retention

Amid ongoing healthcare workforce shortages, some leading hospitals and health systems are adopting creative strategies to recruit and retain pharmacy technicians.

From launching accredited training programs to forging partnerships with military veterans and high schools, more systems are reshaping how pharmacy technicians are entering and growing within the field.

Below are responses from five pharmacy leaders who were asked: What are the most pivotal or novel strategies you are using to improve pharmacy technician recruitment and retention?

Nishaminy Kasbekar, PharmD. Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia): Last year, Penn Medicine created an emerging careers program that established a partnership through our city's school district to proactively engage with high school seniors interested in full-time employment upon graduation. The intent was to provide students with early exposure to pharmacy careers and set them up with extra coaching, mentoring and training. Our health system conducts seminars that walk the students through different career paths available, and our pharmacy leadership team presents the role of a pharmacy technician and its positive impact on patient care. We are excited that one of our first enrollees in this program recently joined us to work as a pharmacy technician and the initiative continues to grow successfully.

Cody Meuth, PharmD. Associate Vice President of Ambulatory Pharmacy Services for Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston): Our pharmacy technicians are critical to our operations, and retaining top talent is essential to maintaining efficiency and service excellence. In addition to our partnerships with local pharmacy technician schools, we have prioritized flexibility, competitive pay, and career growth opportunities as key retention and recruitment strategies.

By offering remote work options, adaptable scheduling, and the ability to work across multiple pharmacy locations, we are meeting the evolving needs of our workforce while ensuring continuity in pharmacy operations. Combined with competitive compensation and clear pathways for career advancement, these initiatives serve as strong incentives for attracting new talent and retaining experienced technicians.

To remain competitive in today's labor market, continued investment in these workforce solutions will be essential. Strengthening these efforts will not only support retention but also enhance operational stability and overall patient care.

Lisa Mulloy. Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer of Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): Northwell has continued the journey in creating a new pharmacy technician program in which we are now seeking accreditation this year. Pharmacy is partnering with our military Business Employee Resource Group to offer career pathways for service members and veterans as they transition into the civilian workforce. We collaboratively provide mentorship and connect the students to different Northwell sites to assist with their didactic and experiential pharmacy work with the goal to certification and licensure in NYS as a pharmacy technician.

Isabel Pande, PharmD. Interim Chief Pharmacy Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services at Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): Many of our technicians have advanced within the pharmacy sector, while others have used this experience as a steppingstone to move to other healthcare fields. This career path offers a solid foundation for anyone aspiring to grow in healthcare.

One of our standout recruitment approaches is the comprehensive pharmacy technician training program available to all Intermountain Health employees who work more than 20 hours a week. This program enables them to complete their intern hours within our organization, making the transition into the role seamless and supportive. We also offer educational reimbursement for employees working over 20 hours per week to help pay for bachelor's and master's degree opportunities. These programs have enabled many of our technicians to advance in their careers within pharmacy and other healthcare fields, leveraging the foundational experience gained as pharmacy technicians.

Furthermore, we have implemented a defined technician career ladder to facilitate advancement and career progression. Intermountain Health has also adopted various virtual work opportunities, providing a flexible working environment that caters to the diverse needs of our employees.

Ryan Stice, PharmD. Chief Pharmacy Officer at Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): At Sutter Health, our primary strategy for pharmacy technicians centers on retention by fostering meaningful career growth and job satisfaction. We believe that when pharmacy technicians have clear career pathways, they are more likely to remain engaged, challenged and fulfilled — ultimately leading to better patient care. To support this, we established a systemwide Pharmacy Career Framework Governance Council, ensuring career advancement opportunities are accessible and consistent across all care sites, with technicians serving on the council. In addition to multiple levels of individual contributor roles, pharmacy technicians can progress into leadership as team leads, supervisors, and managers, reflecting the breadth of their expertise and contributions.

Recognizing the diverse knowledge and skills within our technician workforce, we have structured a career framework that acknowledges experience, encourages professional growth, and rewards excellence. Visibility and recognition are also key components of our retention strategy. At our 2025 management team kickoff, where 4,000 leaders gathered, our system CFO shared a powerful patient story highlighting a pharmacy technician who helped a family secure financial assistance for high-cost oral chemotherapy. Moments like these reinforce the critical role pharmacy technicians play in patient care, fostering a sense of value, inclusion and long-term commitment to the profession.