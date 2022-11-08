Hospital pharmacists urge CMS for reimbursement

In an effort to secure clearer reimbursement rules for pharmacists who provide COVID-19 services, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists met with CMS Nov. 7 during a discussion focused on Medicaid services.

As part of the larger trend of pharmacy groups and retail chains looking to broaden the scope of pharmacy work, the ASHP said pharmacists should be reimbursed for administering COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, according to a news release.

Reimbursement seems to be a key issue for pharmacists: After months of lobbying, HHS authorized pharmacists to administer the monkeypox vaccine Sept. 30, but reimbursement wasn't mentioned, which some have said is an unsustainable model.

During the conversation, CMS officials also raised concerns about unclear guidelines for clinicians prescribing Paxlovid — Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment that the FDA decided in July to allow pharmacists to prescribe. In response to the clearance, the American Medical Association president said the prescribing requirements for Paxlovid are "far beyond a pharmacist’s scope and training."

After the November meeting, the ASHP said it would work to quell confusion among providers about Paxlovid use and when it can be dispensed in hospitals.