HIV drug could offer yearlong protection with a single shot

A new formulation of Gilead's HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir, has shown promise in providing yearlong protection with just one injection.

The study, published in The Lancet, evaluated the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of two intramuscular formations of lenacapavir in participants ages 18-55 without HIV.

Results showed that a single 5,000-milligram intramuscular dose maintained drug concentrations above levels associated with efficacy in previous phase 3 trials for at least 56 weeks.

Compared to the currently studied biannual subcutaneous version, the annual formulation achieved higher plasma concentrations, suggesting potential for long-lasting HIV prevention.