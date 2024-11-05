Hims & Hers to sell generic weight loss drug in 2025

Telehealth platform Hims & Hers will begin offering a generic version of liraglutide, a GLP-1 weight loss drug, to its customers in 2025, Quartz reported Nov. 4.

The move comes as patients continue to struggle with access to popular, brand-name weight loss medications such as Wegovy and Zepbound, which have been in short supply for much of the year.

Liraglutide, sold under brand name Saxenda by Novo Nordisk, has seen its patents expire. Hims & Hers has secured a core supplier for its generic version of liraglutide and has said it plans to offer it as a more affordable option to its branded counterparts.

The FDA recently reported that the shortage of Eli Lilly's Zepbound has resolved, though Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic — which the agency approved as a diabetes medication but sometimes is prescribed off-label for weight loss — still are considered in short supply.