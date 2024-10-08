Healthcare organizations file brief defending Minnesota 340B law: 4 notes

A coalition of healthcare organizations led by the American Hospital Association has filed an amicus brief defending Minnesota's law protecting the 340B drug discount program.
Minnesota in June approved a 340B contract pharmacy law that forbids drug manufacturers and distributors from limiting access to medications for hospitals and health systems serving uninsured and underinsured populations.
The brief was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.
Here are four notes:
- Since July 2020, Astrazeneca and 36 other drug companies have begun restricting the 340B discounts for drugs dispensed through community and contract pharmacies. The drugmaker is suing to block Minnesota's law protecting the discounts.
- The organizations that filed the amicus brief against Astrazeneca are the AHA, 340B Health, the Minnesota Hospital Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
- The brief highlighted what the healthcare organizations called "severe financial challenges" faced by Minnesota hospitals, especially those serving rural and underserved communities.
- Azstrazeneca argues that Minnesota's law conflicts with federal law.