Gundersen Health System launches pharmacy app

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis., has launched a mobile app.

Through the app, which launched Nov. 16, patients can request or transfer prescriptions and receive notifications when they're ready to be picked up. It can also be used to set pill reminders, and it has dosage instructions for each medication.

"As part of Gundersen's focus on digital transformation of care, this mobile app not only makes managing medications safe and simple, but it allows us to communicate with consumers in the way they prefer," said Mike McKee, the health system's administrative vice president.

Gundersen Pharmacy offers six drive-thru pharmacy locations, free home delivery and free shipping of medications.

Read the full news release here.

